Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wipro in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.20 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Wipro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $5.05.

Wipro Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

