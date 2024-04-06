Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOLF

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,741.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 117,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,236 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 80,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 703,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 326,810 shares in the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.