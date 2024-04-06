WoodTrust Financial Corp Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,868,000 after buying an additional 4,348,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,550,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,060 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $153.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.16. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.27 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.