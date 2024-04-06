Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $158.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.42 and a 1 year high of $160.79.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.89.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

