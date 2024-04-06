Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Workday alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Workday by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Workday by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $268.32 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,067.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,265.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 4,342 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,067.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,265.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,383 shares of company stock valued at $122,469,283 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.