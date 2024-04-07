180 Degree Capital Corp. /Ny/ Acquires 1,417 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) insider 180 Degree Capital Corp. /Ny/ acquired 1,417 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $21,169.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,477.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

180 Degree Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $4.17 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

