18,475 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.