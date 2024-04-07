1,981 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,981 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,697 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 76,659 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $106.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.85 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

