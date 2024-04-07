1,987 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Get Progressive alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $211.00 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.69.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.