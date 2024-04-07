3,463 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Trading Up 0.8 %

NTES stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTES

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.