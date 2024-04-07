Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AKR. Truist Financial downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:AKR opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

