Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, January 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accolade

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 64,777 shares of company stock valued at $946,100 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,731,000 after buying an additional 762,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,893,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,743,000 after buying an additional 259,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,968,000 after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Accolade by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Stock Down 0.6 %

Accolade stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $711.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

