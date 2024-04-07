Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Trading Down 2.8%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 139,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,242,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acelyrin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Acelyrin Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Acelyrin

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57.

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acelyrin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the third quarter worth $71,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

