Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Achilles Therapeutics Trading Down 6.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ACHL opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Featured Stories

