Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Report on Achilles Therapeutics
Achilles Therapeutics Trading Down 6.9 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Achilles Therapeutics
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.