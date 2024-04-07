Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 137.81% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Achilles Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %
Institutional Trading of Achilles Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.
About Achilles Therapeutics
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
