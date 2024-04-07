Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $481.28 and last traded at $484.56. Approximately 1,363,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,587,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $487.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $556.17 and its 200 day moving average is $568.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Adobe by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 913 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

