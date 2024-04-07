Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.16.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advantage Energy

Insider Activity at Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Larry Festival bought 40,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE AAV opened at C$9.82 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.79 and a 52-week high of C$11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.37.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of C$147.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5294748 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.