AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1,054.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,476 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AGNC Investment worth $81,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 966.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile



AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

