Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $195.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $161.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.56. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $5,135,213.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,246,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,248,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $2,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,162,305.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $5,135,213.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,246,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,248,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 706,436 shares of company stock valued at $106,793,406. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after buying an additional 39,924 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.