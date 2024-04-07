Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

