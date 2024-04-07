Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,312,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,753 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $184,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.94 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

