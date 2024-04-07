Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $153.94 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.27 and a one year high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

