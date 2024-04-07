Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 59.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATUS. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.35. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. Altice USA’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Comerica Bank increased its position in Altice USA by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

