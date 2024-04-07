Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Up 0.1%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.76 and last traded at $41.56. 2,424,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 11,786,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

Several research firms have commented on MO. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

