Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 2.8%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.15. 60,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 540,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRC. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

