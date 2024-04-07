American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEL

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Free Report

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.