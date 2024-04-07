American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

AXP opened at $222.46 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.22 and a 200-day moving average of $183.84. The stock has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Express by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,785,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,458,454,000 after purchasing an additional 448,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,983,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,308,336,000 after purchasing an additional 270,173 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,037,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

