American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.87. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

