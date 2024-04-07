Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.31.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
View Our Latest Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.33.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 126.04%. The firm had revenue of $616.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.