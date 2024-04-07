Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 126.04%. The firm had revenue of $616.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

