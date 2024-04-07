Analyzing MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) and MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyft and MoneyHero’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $4.40 billion 1.62 -$340.32 million ($0.89) -20.04 MoneyHero N/A N/A $23.22 million ($1.67) -1.31

MoneyHero has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyHero, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

83.1% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of MoneyHero shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lyft and MoneyHero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -7.73% -54.80% -5.41% MoneyHero N/A N/A -8.85%

Volatility & Risk

Lyft has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyHero has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lyft and MoneyHero, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 1 17 5 0 2.17 MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyft currently has a consensus price target of $14.40, suggesting a potential downside of 19.31%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than MoneyHero.

Summary

Lyft beats MoneyHero on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. It also offers centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

