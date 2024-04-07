Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Approximately 3,089,853 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,274,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.05).

Andrada Mining Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £69.52 million, a P/E ratio of -440.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Andrada Mining Company Profile

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

