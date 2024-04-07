Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 71,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 47,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Angkor Resources Trading Up 4.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.
Angkor Resources Company Profile
Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.
