Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading Up 4.3%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 71,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 47,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$22.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.12.

About Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

