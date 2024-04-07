Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,619.38 ($20.33).

ANTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.36) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.46) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($15.94) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($16.57) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Antofagasta Price Performance

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 2,194 ($27.54) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,274.63, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,198 ($27.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,843.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,606.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 4,328.36%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

