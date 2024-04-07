Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Down 2.9%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.71. 114,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,048,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOUS. Stephens upped their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $639.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,288 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 6,745,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,618,000 after purchasing an additional 201,824 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 5,423,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,872,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,115,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

