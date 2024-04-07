Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 168.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Applied Digital Trading Down 8.9 %

APLD opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 4.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

