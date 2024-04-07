Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.06 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

