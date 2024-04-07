Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Equifax by 38.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,757,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Equifax by 243.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 34.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,324,000 after buying an additional 51,693 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Equifax by 23.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.94.

Shares of EFX opened at $256.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

