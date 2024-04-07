Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $341.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.00. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

