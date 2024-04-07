Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 354 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 33,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

