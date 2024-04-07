Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 286.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,369 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 16.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 203,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 58.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after purchasing an additional 277,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 178,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 114,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

