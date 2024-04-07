Arizona State Retirement System Sells 143 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $166.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.43. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $100.95 and a one year high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

