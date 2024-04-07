Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,613 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $8.32 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

