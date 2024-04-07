Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 6,360 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 106.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

