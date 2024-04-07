Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $70,298,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $95,147,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,465,000 after purchasing an additional 138,058 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.40.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $446.91 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $184.50 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.99. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.