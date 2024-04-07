Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $665,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.5 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $158.52 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.