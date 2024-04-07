Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $728,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.02. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

