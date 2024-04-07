Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $835,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after acquiring an additional 865,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,099,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.58.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $219.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

