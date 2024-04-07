Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 205.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

View Our Latest Report on CARR

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.