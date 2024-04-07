Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $666,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after acquiring an additional 208,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $55.27 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $75.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 104.85%.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

